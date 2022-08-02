Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 8,422 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

