Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.32. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

