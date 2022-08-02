Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,958,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 119,736 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.