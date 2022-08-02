Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 201,056 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,655,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 201,056 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,050,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,594,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,121 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after acquiring an additional 972,086 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 20.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,164,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 718,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTI. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

