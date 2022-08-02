MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.6 %

MetLife stock opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.