iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stock Position Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,125 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,074,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,527,000 after acquiring an additional 385,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,468,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,710,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 283,044 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.61.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

