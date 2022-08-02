Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 386 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,406 shares of company stock worth $1,852,995 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

