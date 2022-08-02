Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

