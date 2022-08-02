North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 209,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $319.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

