National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AON were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

NYSE AON opened at $280.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

