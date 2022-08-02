National Bank of Canada FI Sells 56,418 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,418 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Comerica were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $42,201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,643,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,671,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 247,643 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

