National Bank of Canada FI Sells 845,000 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,309,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,089,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,219,000 after buying an additional 4,312,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $55,521,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

