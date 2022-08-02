National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 76,094 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 23,413.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,094 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,523.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after buying an additional 355,083 shares during the period. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.56. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $2.7872 dividend. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 201.09%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

