National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,496,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.0 %

WFG stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.17 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.