National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.26 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CPG opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.26.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.