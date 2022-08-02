National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 259.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,250 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Playtika were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Playtika by 3,527.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,544 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter worth about $3,433,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Playtika by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 38,072 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 5,726.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 874,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 859,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

