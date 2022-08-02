O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.58.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $708.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $643.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $658.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.