National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 353.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,730 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 339,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

