National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 439.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,512 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.