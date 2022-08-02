National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 439.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,512 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance
Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.