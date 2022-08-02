National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after acquiring an additional 698,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVW opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.