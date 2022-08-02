Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Position Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,542,000 after purchasing an additional 149,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,131,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 376,177 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,668,442. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

