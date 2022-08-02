National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 67,781 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,781 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

