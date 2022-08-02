National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

