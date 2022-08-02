Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $101.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

