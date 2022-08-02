ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ServiceNow by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 269,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,067,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $453.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 498.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $556.00 target price (down previously from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,679 shares of company stock worth $9,358,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

