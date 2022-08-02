National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 11,303 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,237,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.18.

Lam Research stock opened at $502.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

