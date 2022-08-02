National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,004 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

