Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,287 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VGK stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.