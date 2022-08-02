Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,291,659 shares of company stock worth $120,349,222. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.