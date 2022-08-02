Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 10,195 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 6.44% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $429,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 162,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $48.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18.

