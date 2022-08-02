Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 179,517 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

