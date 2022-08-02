Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 62,536 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,536 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 5.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $30.52.

