Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF were worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 186,404 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Stock Performance

PSFD stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.

