Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,552 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

FENY stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.