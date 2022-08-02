Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 163,642 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 634.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,642 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 4.02% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $1,089,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 69,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

XMHQ stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $84.16.

