Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Kilroy Realty worth $43,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $3,354,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $3,978,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $7,854,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE KRC opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.06%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.