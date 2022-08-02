State of Michigan Retirement System Has $640,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $94.68.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

