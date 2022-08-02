Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,856 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $239.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.06 and its 200-day moving average is $215.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

