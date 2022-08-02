Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,640 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Novanta by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVT. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Novanta Stock Down 0.9 %

NOVT opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.