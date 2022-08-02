Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,252 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $342.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $192.38 and a one year high of $346.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.82 and a 200 day moving average of $304.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

