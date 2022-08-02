SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62,664.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 250,657 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,368.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,699,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $95.46 and a 12-month high of $129.86.

