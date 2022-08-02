State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 265 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 515,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 292,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 599,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 246,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,317,000 after buying an additional 225,736 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $8,361,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,183,000 after buying an additional 203,502 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Citigroup set a $41.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

