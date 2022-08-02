IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,099,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $238.37 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

