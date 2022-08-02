State of Michigan Retirement System Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,057,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Haemonetics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,105,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $482,496. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $75.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

