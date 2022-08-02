Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

