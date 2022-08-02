KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

KE Stock Performance

BEKE opened at $13.74 on Thursday. KE has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.38 and a beta of -1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KE will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 81.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 45.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

