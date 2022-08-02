TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.53.

TFII has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $100.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TFI International has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06.

TFI International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TFI International by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.