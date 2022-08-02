Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $14.69 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,966 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $14,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

