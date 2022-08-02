State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 728 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Insider Activity

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.