State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 267 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WWE stock opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.20. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $73.34.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

